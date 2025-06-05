Air Quality Concerns For Hudson Valley Worsen; Here’s Why

Breathing has become a bit more difficult for those living in the Hudson Valley region of New York, sending many to retreat indoors just as summer weather has arrived.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued an air quality alert for Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Ulster, Sullivan, Rockland, and Westchester counties as well as the Metropolitan New York area. At the time, the New York State Department of Health said that the warning was not due to the Canadian wildfire smoke that had begun to reach New York State.

Canva Canva loading...

Air Quality Issues Worsen on Thursday in the Hudson Valley

Warm weather and hazy skies were seen throughout the Hudson Valley on Wednesday, and Thursday appears to be more of the same. The National Weather Service is calling for sunshine with temperatures reaching over 90 degrees. Unfortunately, many residents of the Hudson Valley won't be able to enjoy it.

Another air quality alert was issued on Thursday for the entire Hudson Valley due to ground-level ozone. The air quality index is forecast to exceed 100, which could cause health issues due to an increase in pollutants. The alert is in effect from 11am through 11pm on June 5.

Canva Canva loading...

Health officials urge residents to avoid strenuous outdoor activity. Those suffering from asthma, heart disease and other respiratory issues may be extremely sensitive to the pollutants and may want to limit any outdoor exposure today.

Wildfire Smoke Becoming a Concern for New York State

While the current air quality issues aren't directly associated with the Canadian wildfires, smoke has continued to make its way from the Great Lakes area into the central part of the state. For the most part, the smoke has been contained to the upper atmosphere, which doesn't affect air quality but can cause hazy conditions and unusually spectacular sunsets.

Tips To Say Safe During a Heat Wave In New York State The National Weather Service says to follow these tips to stay safe during a heat wave.