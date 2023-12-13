Adored Hudson Valley Mail Carrier Being Pushed Out After 53 Years

The community is rallying around a 75-year-old Hudson Valley mail carrier who has been told he's being removed from his beloved job.

The United States Postmaster General Louis DeJoy recently sent a letter to Port Jervis postal worker, Tom Calvario, thanking him for his over five decades of dedication to the U.S. Postal Service. The next day, Calvario was escorted to his car and suspended from the job he's faithfully done since 1970.

Why is a 50-Year Postal Worker Being Removed From his Port Jervis, NY Job?

Port Jervis community member, Sharon Siegel, published a lentghy Facebook post documenting Calvario's treatment by the postal service. She contends that the Vietnam Veteran is a victim of new policies being put forward by the postal service that have made it virtually impossible for Calvario to do his job in the required amount of time.

According to Siegel, the 75-year-old postman was given the longest postal route in town, with over 700 potential stops every day. Although his work day doesn't end until 4:30pm, Calvario was told that he must return to the office no later than 3:55pm. Due to his increased responsibilities, that has become virtually impossible on the busiest of days.

Port Jervis Letter Carrier Just Wants to do His Job

For his part, Calvario says that he's not looking for overtime pay. On some days he's forced to deliver mail in the dark until as late as 6:30pm. Instead of complaining, the veteran postal worker says he's happy to finish his route and go home at the end of the day no matter how long it takes.

The lifelong area resident says all he wants out of life is to play golf and deliver the mail. He loves walking outdoors and greeting his Port Jervis customers as he delivers the mail. Throughout his years of service, Calvaro has walked an estimated 15,000 miles, enough to make more than two round trips to California on foot.

Calvario to be Let Go From Port Jervis Postal Job for Christmas

Sigel says that Calvaro was put on paid suspension in October for not being able to reach the unrealistic demands of the post office. At the end of November he was placed on unpaid suspension and told that the final step to his removal will occur during Christmas week.

Community Rallying Around Port Jervis Postal Worker

A petition titled "Justice for Tom Calvario" was started by Rachel Dietrich on December 3 has already received over 1,300 signatures in just one week. The Change.org submission says that Calvario is an important part of the community and should be allowed to continue his job.

To do this to a man that gave 53 years of his life and so much dedication to not only you, the USPS, but to the residence of Port Jervis is unfair and unruly of you. This is a petition to help get Tom Calverio his job back, along with a big apology.

A rally was held in front of the Port Jervis Post Office last week in hopes of drawing even more attention to Calverio's plight.

