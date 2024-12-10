Abandoned Relic Discovered Behind Old Hyde Park Drive-In
An interesting relic of past childhood was discovered recently behind the old Hyde Park Drive-In.
The popular Hyde Park Drive-In had been a family owned business for 72 years when it it announced it would be closing in May of 2023. Since the closing, there has been a lot of talk about possibly saving the drive-in, but there haven't been any updates and nothing has seemed to happen.
Relic Discovered Behind Hyde Park Drive-In
A discovery last month by Erik Robert Fiske of an abandoned merry-go-round piqued the interest of many when photos were posted of the relic in a Poughkeepsie area Facebook group called You know you're from Poughkeepsie when.... Fiske wrote, "Last weekend I walked along a trail that led me to the old Hyde Park Drive-In. I stumbled across an abandoned merry-go-round in the woods. I would love to know if anyone has a picture of it in use.
Looks like it hasn’t been used for quite some time."
The posting garnered over 300 reactions and over 100 comments from people, who were pretty astonished by the discovery. One person commented that it was like a scene from a horror movie. "Creepy abandoned amusement park out of nowhere" the person posted.
Many were wondering about the Merry-Go-Round with some remembering when it was functioning and having played on it as a kid. One person, Kevin Boyce confirmed that there used to be a playground for the theater years ago in the 70s and early 80s.
A posting by John W Vomvoris shows what the merry-go-round looked like when it was in operation. According to Vomvoris, Miracles Equipment made the Merry Go Around and it was stopped in operation in the early 1970's due to a girl getting injured and parents looking for a lawsuit. So the owner ceased the operation and left it to rot. He posted a pic of what it looked like back in the day. Photo below.
Hyde Park Drive-In Coming Back?
John W Vomvoris also stated that the Hyde Park Drive-In will be coming back at some point, that they are just awaiting for an agreement on a contract. No word on whether the playground and merry-go-round will be making a return.
