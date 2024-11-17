Why Are They Building This Stupid Roundabout In Poughkeepsie?

I am not a fan of the roundabout.

Let me start out by stating that this is an opinion piece, and that's all it is. My opinion doesn't in any way reflect the opinion of Townsquare Media, or any of its employees (Not that I know of.) LOL

The new Roundabout that is being built in Poughkeepsie at Route 376 and Hooker Ave. near Vassar college is a nightmare. When I saw this monstrosity being built, I was sad and angry. What is the need for this? Is it really necessary?

Traffic circles in general can be difficult for people to navigate. I for one, am not a fan of these roundabouts, however, it is proven that they ease traffic congestion and according to personal injury lawyers Mainetti & Mainetti, reduce accidents.

There has been a history of serious car accidents with intersections, also causing confusion and backups that are often targeted by planners and engineers for a roundabout design.

Roundabouts in the Hudson Valley

In addition to the popular Kingston Thruway Traffic Circle, which many commuters consider a nightmare to navigate with it being a two-lane roundabout, there are many roundabouts throughout the Hudson Valley including Middletown, Wappingers, Poughkeepsie, Lagrangeville, Harriman, Wallkill, and Hudson with more being proposed regularly.

Call me selfish, but what was wrong with the the area by Vasasar College and Hooker Avenue in Poughkeepsie that it was necessasry to put in a new traffic circle? If its helping with traffic and curtaiIing accidents that's great and all, but I gotta say, in all honesty, I have lived in the Poughkeepsie area for many years now and have traveled Hooker Ave on numerous occasions (all times of the day) in all those years without any traffic issues. I don't even think I've ever even seen an accident in that area.

I always loved to travel Hooker Ave. on that straight away without really ever having to stop, heading to the Red Oaks Mill area for instance, and it was a nice nonstop cruise which is now marred by a traffic circle and additional traffic lights. Why can't some things just be left alone? Just my two cents.

