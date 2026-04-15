Over $2 Million Granted to Hudson Valley; Where It’s Going

Some of the Hudson Valley’s most vulnerable residents are about to get a little more support when it comes to healthcare.

More than $2 million in new funding is headed to organizations right here in our region, aimed at improving medical and dental access for people with developmental disabilities.

The funding is part of a $25 million statewide initiative announced by Governor Kathy Hochul to help close long-standing gaps in care. Many people with developmental disabilities struggle to find providers who are trained or equipped to meet their specific needs. This investment is designed to help change that.

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Hudson Valley Organizations Receiving Funding

Four local organizations are set to benefit from the grants, with projects focused on expanding dental services, improving accessibility and creating more welcoming treatment environments.

The largest Mid-Hudson award goes to The Center for Discovery, which will receive $448,533 to improve healthcare services for people with developmental disabilities. The organization, based in Sullivan County, is already known for providing specialized medical and educational programs for individuals with complex needs.

The Arc Mid-Hudson, which serves Ulster, Greene and Putnam counties, will receive $392,932 to enhance clinical services. The nonprofit supports thousands of families across the region with programs focused on independence, employment and health services.

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In Westchester County, the Westchester Institute for Human Development was awarded $1,197,380 to expand access to healthcare and dental services for individuals with developmental disabilities. The institute provides research, education and direct care services throughout the region.

Another $204,221 will go to Cornerstone Family Healthcare to restore dental access for patients with disabilities at its New City location. Access to specialized dental care has been a major challenge for many families, particularly those who require sensory-friendly environments or wheelchair-accessible treatment spaces.

State officials say the goal is to create more inclusive healthcare environments where patients can receive consistent care close to home. For families across the Hudson Valley, that could mean fewer long drives, shorter wait times and better long-term health outcomes.