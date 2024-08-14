Work begins on High Hazzard, High Risk Dam in Mays Landing, NJ

This is no joke.

The Mays Landing, New Jersey, Lake Lenape dam is considered to be a high hazzard situation, where loss of life and massive damage can occur at a time of failure.

United States Congressman Jeff Ban Drew successfully obtained $ 4.6 million dollars to fund the required reconstruction.

Van Drew attended commencement of the reconstruction and said the following:

The dam, currently classified as a Class One High Hazard Dam, poses a severe risk to the surrounding area, as its potential failure could lead to loss of life and significant property damage. The comprehensive reconstruction of this dam will mitigate these risks, ensuring the safety and security of the community., said Van Drew.

Further, Van Drew said that, "Good infrastructure is the backbone of a thriving society. It leads to economic growth, increased public safety, and an overall higher quality of life," said Van Drew.

"When our roads, bridges, and dams are in top condition, everyone benefits. Rebuilding the Lake Lenape Dam is essential for maintaining our high standards and fortifying the integrity of our local infrastructure. The reconstruction of this dam is a significant step towards protecting our residents and ensuring a secure and safe future for all who call this area home, concluded Van Drew.

Van Drew obtained a substantial funding for the project during the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) budget process.

SOURCE: United States Congressman Jeff Van Drew.

