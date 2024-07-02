Officials in Gloucester County say a woman who allegedly stole a car from a Walmart store left her wallet and ID inside that vehicle.

The scene unfolded around 6:00 Saturday evening at the store on the Black Horse Pike in Turnersville when a 2017 Honda Civic was reported stolen.

Michelle Maculewicz of Williamstown, NJ, Arrested

The Washington Township Police Department says their officers identified Michelle Maculewicz of Williamstown as the suspect, who was also wanted out of Berlin on a $2,500 warrant.

According to authorities, the vehicle owner's Apple AirPods were pinging at the Mayfair Motel, which is less than a mile from the store, where officers located Maculewicz and arrested her.

Mayfair Motel in Turnersville NJ - Photo: Google Maps Mayfair Motel in Turnersville NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Officers located the stolen vehicle on a side street in the Cross Keys development near the motel.

Police say a search of the stolen vehicle revealed Maculewicz's wallet and ID in the stolen car.

The victim's stolen IPad was located wrapped in a pillow case and tinfoil behind landscaping at the motel while cops found a stolen purse, key fob, and air pods.

Maculewicz was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, processed, and turned over to the county jail.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Washington Township Police Department at (856) 589-6664.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

