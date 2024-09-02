Woman arrested for selling $18M worth of fake coupons: Feds

A woman from Texas has been arrested for allegedly selling $18 million worth of fake coupons that were used at stores in New Jersey and across the country.

Federal authorities say Janet Bernal from San Antonio, who went by the following nicknames...

Rocky

Rocky G

Rocky Gee

RockyG-Kruella

...has been charged with three counts of wire fraud.

According to authorities, from June 2020 through this past June, Bernal offered counterfeit coupons through a monthly fee-based online subscription group.

Handcuffs and judge mallet on laptop keyboard scanrail/ThinkStock loading...

In total, officials say the loss to 156 retail stores and to the manufacturers whose products were covered by the counterfeit coupons was approximately $18 million.

The charge of wire fraud carries up to 20 years in prison and massive fines.

She appeared in court on August 27th and was released on a $15,000 secured bond.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.