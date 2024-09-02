Woman arrested after brawl at movie theater in Mays Landing, NJ

Woman arrested after brawl at Regal Cinemas in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Google Maps

An Atlantic City woman was arrested and complaints are pending against several juveniles following a brawl at a South Jersey movie theater Tuesday night.

The Hamilton Township Police Department says that just before 9 PM, officers were called to Regal Cinemas on the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing for a report of a large fight.

Theater inside Regal Cinemas in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman
According to authorities, 32-year-old Kierra McQueen from Atlantic City and three juveniles assaulted four people, including an employee of the theater. Three of the four victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

McQueen was arrested and charged with simple assault while complaints are pending for the juveniles.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

