A 24-year-old man from Willingboro has been arrested for allegedly uploading child porn videos.

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw says Aaron C. Minor was charged with second-degree distribution of child sexual abuse material, second-degree possession of child sexual abuse material with the intent to distribute, and third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material.

He was taken into custody on August 9th during the execution of a search warrant at his home where multiple electronic devices were seized. He was released following an initial court appearance.

Authorities say an investigation began after the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office received a tip via New Jersey State Police that originated from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

This investigation was conducted by the BCPO's High-tech Crimes Unit, the Willingboro Township Police Department, and United States Homeland Security Investigations – Cherry Hill Office. The lead investigator is Det. Christian D’Alfonso.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.