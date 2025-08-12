NJ Man Fatally Shot While Sitting in a Parked Vehicle
- A fatal shooting happened Sunday night in Willingboro
- The victim was found inside a parked vehicle
- Police continue to investigate the incident
Fatal Shooting in Willingboro Under Investigation
Authorities in Burlington County are investigating a fatal shooting Sunday night.
The scene unfolded around 9:00 when Willingboro Township police officers were called to the area of Paddock Lane and Poppy Turn for a report of gunfire.
Victim Identified
At the scene, they found 43-year-old Bruce Hall of Trenton had been shot while sitting in a parked pickup truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
As of late Monday afternoon, no arrests had been made.
Investigation Continues
The investigation is being conducted by the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office and the Willingboro Township Police Department.
Anyone with information that might be helpful to detectives is asked to call (609) 877-6958 or email tips@co.burlington.nj.us.
