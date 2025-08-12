A fatal shooting happened Sunday night in Willingboro

The victim was found inside a parked vehicle

Police continue to investigate the incident

Fatal Shooting in Willingboro Under Investigation

Authorities in Burlington County are investigating a fatal shooting Sunday night.

The scene unfolded around 9:00 when Willingboro Township police officers were called to the area of Paddock Lane and Poppy Turn for a report of gunfire.

Victim Identified

At the scene, they found 43-year-old Bruce Hall of Trenton had been shot while sitting in a parked pickup truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fatal shooting near Paddock Lane and Poppy Turn in Willingboro NJ - Photo: Google Maps

As of late Monday afternoon, no arrests had been made.

Investigation Continues

The investigation is being conducted by the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office and the Willingboro Township Police Department.

Anyone with information that might be helpful to detectives is asked to call (609) 877-6958 or email tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

