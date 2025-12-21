New Jersey Governor Addresses Whether He Will Run For President

Will a former New Jersey Governor be running for President of The United States in 2028?

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy

Will not rule it out.

However, Governor Murphy has suggested that you shouldn’t put a lot of money on it, Murphy recently told ABC News.

A 2028 Presidential Run “is Not Off The Table”

According to Governor Murphy,

I haven't taken anything off the table ... but I wouldn't put a lot of money on that," said Murphy to ABC News. We're going to take some time off, go off the grid for a few months, recharge, reload, and then we'll see where we go from there, said Murphy.

Murphy Won 2 Consecutive New Jersey Gubernatorial Elections

In becoming the first Democrat since 1977 to do so, when Murphy defeated former New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno in 2017 and Jack Ciattarelli in 2021.

New Jersey Governor-Elect Mikie Sherrill defeated Ciattarelli in the November 4, 2025 general election by a wide margin … winning by more than 600,000 votes.

Early Democrat Contenders

Include former Vice President Kamala Harris and California Governor Gavin Newsom. Both carry a lot of problematic baggage around with them.

On the other hand, Murphy is competent, likable and a prodigious fundraiser.

Murphy Is A Former United States Diplomat

Murphy served as United States Ambassador to Germany (under Barack Obama) from 2009-2013.

The Democrat Field Will Be Large

Considering the fact that the 2028 election will be for a rare open seat for President, You can expect the Democrat field to feature 20+ candidates.

After President Trump serves eight out of the last 12 years in the White House, Democrats strongly believe that the American people will be ready pivot to the Democrat nominee to become the next President of the United States.

SOURCE: ABC NEWS interview with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

