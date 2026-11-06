A 61-year-old Wildwood woman has been charged with second-degree manslaughter

The charge stems from an October 6th physical altercation involving a 72-year-old man

The man later died at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

Wildwood, N.J. — A 61-year-old Wildwood woman has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a 72-year-old man following a physical altercation last month.

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said Lisa Jones, of the 100 East block of Pine Avenue, was charged on November 5th with second-degree manslaughter following an investigation.

What Investigators Say Happened

An investigation determined that on October 6th, Jones was involved in a physical altercation with a 72-year-old man. He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

No other details about the incident were released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wildwood Police Department at (609) 522-0222.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

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Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com