An innocent bystander is in critical condition and a suspect remains on the run following a shooting in Wildwood.

The Cape May Country Prosecutor's Office says the incident happened around 10:30 Tuesday night, July 9th, on the 3800 block of Pacific Avenue.

An unidentified innocent bystander, who was injured, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City and last reported to be in critical condition.

Authorities say the suspect involved has been identified but remains at large and no details about who they are looking for were released.

Innocent bystander shot on the 3800 block of Pacific Avenue in Wildwood NJ - Photo: Google Maps

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone who may have additional information is asked to call the Wildwood Police Department at (609) 522-0222 or the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at (609) 465-1135.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information becomes available.