In an effort to make their town safer — or less crazy — one Jersey Shore town will be strictly enforcing a law this summer.

As summer approaches, officials with the City of Wildwood have announced that new safety measures will be implemented to ensure the popular beach town remains safe for both tourists and visitors.

One of those laws is a 10 PM curfew for minors that will be "strictly enforced."

Simply put, minors must be with a legal guardian/parent after 10 PM. If not, they could be arrested — both the kids and their parents.

This measure is designed to protect the boardwalk from unruly teen crowds and provide a secure, enjoyable atmosphere for all residents and tourists.

Wildwood's Deputy Mayor and Commissioner of Public Safety Steve Mikulski also says the city will have increased surveillance cameras, security measures, and police presence this summer.

Wildwood mayor: "We're not playing games"

Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano said in a press release,

Listen, this isn’t a suggestion — it’s the law. We’re not playing games when it comes to the safety of our boardwalk and the families who ome here to enjoy themselves. You break the rules, you deal with the consequences. Plain and simple.

In addition to the curfew, the city will also continue existing guidelines, including limiting large bags on the boardwalk after 8 PM, no alcohol on the boardwalk and beaches, and a ban on pop-up parties and large unsanctioned events.

Trouble in the past

Wildwood, like many beach towns, has seen an increase in unruly teenagers over the past couple of summers.

Even more troublesome was the unsanctioned H20i car rally in September 2022, where two people were killed and the city was overwhelmed with thousands of unruly drivers.

Officials in Wildwood also quickly shut down a pop-up party last summer and another one planned for this June.