National Media Will Be On Hand For Wildwood, NJ Rally [Photos]
Wildwood, New Jersey is the home of two of the most iconic political rally’s in American history.
One of the President Donald Trump rally was held indoors on January 29, 2020 and the other was held outdoors (on the beach) in 2024.
On May 11, 2024, approximately 100,000 people gathered for a President Trump Wildwood beach rally. It was the largest political rally in New Jersey history.
I was in attendance on this special day …
NOTE: In the first photo below, “expand” the photo and you will see President Trump’s plane fly over the event site.
Here Are A Few Photos Of This Incredible Outdoor Gathering
Here Are A Few Photos From The Iconic 2020 President Trump Indoor Rally At The Wildwood Convention Center
Tomorrow’s North Wildwood Rally — Kudos To CapeGOP Chairman Mike Donohue
Mike Donohue had a great idea to hold a big campaign rally to help generate high energy and excitement during the final push to the November 4, 2025 General Election.
There are more than 2000 people signed-up to attend. Estimates are that more than 3000 will ultimately decide to participate.
The New Special Event is Titled: “Return To The Wildwoods Rally”
It will take place on Friday, October 10, 2025 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Seaport Pier, 2201 Boardwalk, North Wood New Jersey.
Steve Doocy from Fox & Friends will be on hand at 6:00 a.m. at the Vegas Diner, located at 1307 New Jersey Avenue, North Wildwood, New Jersey.
There are many famous guest speakers scheduled to attend, including New Jersey Gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli.
NOTE: Mike Donahue will be our guest on “Hurley in the Morning,” WPG Talk Radio 95.5 on Thursday, October 9, 2025 at 7:35 a.m.
IMPORTANT— These Items Are Banned At The Rally
Aerosols
Ammunition
Animals other than service/guide animals
Backpacks and bags exceeding size restrictions (18" by 13" by 7")
Balloons
Bicycles
Coolers
Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems
Explosives
Firearms/Guns of any kind
Flammable liquids
Flipper Zero
Glass, thermal, or metal containers
Laser pointers
Mace / Pepper spray
Packages
Pineapple Wi-Fi router
Range Finders
Raspberry-Pi enabled devices
Recreational motorized mobility devices
Selfie Sticks
Structures
Supports for signs and placards
Toy guns or replica guns
Weapons of any kind
Any other items determined to be potential safety hazards
