National Media Will Be On Hand For Wildwood, NJ Rally [Photos]

Wildwood, New Jersey is the home of two of the most iconic political rally’s in American history.

One of the President Donald Trump rally was held indoors on January 29, 2020 and the other was held outdoors (on the beach) in 2024.

On May 11, 2024, approximately 100,000 people gathered for a President Trump Wildwood beach rally. It was the largest political rally in New Jersey history.

I was in attendance on this special day …

NOTE: In the first photo below, “expand” the photo and you will see President Trump’s plane fly over the event site.

Here Are A Few Photos Of This Incredible Outdoor Gathering

Here Are A Few Photos From The Iconic 2020 President Trump Indoor Rally At The Wildwood Convention Center

Tomorrow’s North Wildwood Rally — Kudos To CapeGOP Chairman Mike Donohue

Mike Donohue had a great idea to hold a big campaign rally to help generate high energy and excitement during the final push to the November 4, 2025 General Election.

There are more than 2000 people signed-up to attend. Estimates are that more than 3000 will ultimately decide to participate.

The New Special Event is Titled: “Return To The Wildwoods Rally”

It will take place on Friday, October 10, 2025 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Seaport Pier, 2201 Boardwalk, North Wood New Jersey.

Steve Doocy from Fox & Friends will be on hand at 6:00 a.m. at the Vegas Diner, located at 1307 New Jersey Avenue, North Wildwood, New Jersey.

There are many famous guest speakers scheduled to attend, including New Jersey Gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli.

NOTE: Mike Donahue will be our guest on “Hurley in the Morning,” WPG Talk Radio 95.5 on Thursday, October 9, 2025 at 7:35 a.m.

IMPORTANT— These Items Are Banned At The Rally

Aerosols

Ammunition

Animals other than service/guide animals

Backpacks and bags exceeding size restrictions (18" by 13" by 7")

Balloons

Bicycles

Coolers

Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems

Explosives

Firearms/Guns of any kind

Flammable liquids

Flipper Zero

Glass, thermal, or metal containers

Laser pointers

Mace / Pepper spray

Packages

Pineapple Wi-Fi router

Range Finders

Raspberry-Pi enabled devices

Recreational motorized mobility devices

Selfie Sticks

Structures

Supports for signs and placards

Toy guns or replica guns

Weapons of any kind

Any other items determined to be potential safety hazards

