One New Jersey town has some nice benches for the public to use — but, apparently, it's not legal to sit on them.

Let's assume for a moment that you are a weary traveler walking along Route 40 across South Jersey and you need to take a brief break.

Up ahead, you see a couple of benches in a beautifully landscaped area. You say to yourself, "That's the perfect spot to take a break!"

But not so fast.

While the area is well kept, the benches are in pristine condition, and there are ample places to throw away some trash, you are greeted by a less-than-welcoming sign: STATE PROPERTY. NO TRESSPASSING.

Benches in the Landisville section of Buena NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman

Allow me to explain what's happening here.

Those benches are in the Landisville section of Buena, right on Route 40 between Northwest Blvd. and Southwest Blvd.

Between Northwest Blvd. and Southwest Blvd. runs a set of railroad tracks that hasn't seen a train in decades.

Railroad tracks in Landisville NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman

It appears that those tracks sit on land that is owned by the state. And New Jersey being New Jersey, you can't be on or near that land without getting your hand slapped, therefore, sitting on a bench that's on that strip of land is a big no-no in the eyes of big government.

Now, let's be honest, no one is going to throw you in Bayside State Prison for sitting there (imagine that conversation-- Inmate: What are you in for? You: Sitting on a bench.) I am just pointing out that when that nicely landscaped area was installed, no one noticed the big mean sign that said you can't go there.

One would think that someone would have seen the STATE PROPERTY NO TRESSPASSING sign that's ten feet away. Guess not.

So the next time you are in Landisville, sit at your own risk, oh weary traveler. This is New Jersey, after all, where a simple task like sitting on a bench can involve a team of lawyers, state troopers, and the entire criminal justice system.

