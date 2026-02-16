I got to experience firsthand yet another scam that has been going around in New Jersey lately.

Now, luckily, (and I hope I'm not jinxing myself by putting this out into the universe) I get very few scam phone calls, almost no scam text messages, and I have yet to click on any links in weird scammy emails. So, naturally, the scams are hitting me in person now.

"Wanna Hear Something Crazy?"

A white minivan pulled up to me as I was walking from my car to my local supermarket the other night and the driver rolled down his window.

He asked me, "Wanna hear something crazy?"

As I rolled my eyes, I said, "Sure."

His question: "Wanna buy a home theater system? It's crazy!"

Apparently, he believed using "crazy" twice in two sentences was a good sales pitch.

Proudly, in less than one second, my finely-tuned New Jersey-oriented bullsh*t detector kicked in and I told him to get the (F) out of here.

As I stood just inside of the store looking out at the parking lot, I saw this guy go up and down every row of cars asking people the same thing. It didn't appear that anyone took the bait.

How the Home Theater Scam Works

As the "white van scam" goes, had I said yes, the creepy van guy would have opened up his vehicle, showing me a big, fancy box of stereo equipment that he just has to get rid of and is willing to take about any amount of money for it.

If you are dumb enough to hand over a few hundred bucks, you'll get a big box full of junk that doesn't work and you'll never see the guy ever again.

What to Do If You See It

Should you encounter this scam in-person like I did, I suggest two options: first, unload a very long string of expletives on the guy (this is the perfect time for you to show off your infamous Jersey attitude), and second, notifying the local police department wouldn't hurt.

