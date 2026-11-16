White House Subs to Close Hard Rock Atlantic City Location
Atlantic City, N.J. — White House Subs is losing its spot inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.
The legendary Atlantic City sub shop announced on Facebook that its casino location will close on January 3rd, 2027, because Hard Rock has chosen not to extend its lease.
"We regret to inform you that after 16 amazing years at the Taj Mahal/Hard Rock location, the Hard Rock has opted not to extend our lease," a Facebook post said.
The shop said it will operate normally until then and hopes "to see our loyal customers a few more times."
The Original Isn't Going Anywhere
The original White House Subs at Arctic and Mississippi Avenues in the city's Ducktown section will stay open as usual.
That shop has been there since 1946, when Anthony "Tony" Basile opened it with family members.
Over the decades, it has fed Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Jerry Lewis, Joe DiMaggio, and Oprah Winfrey, and the Beatles ordered a six-foot sub after their 1964 concert in Atlantic City.
In 2000, the James Beard Foundation named it an American classic.
From the Taj to Hard Rock
The second location first opened inside the Trump Taj Mahal. It closed temporarily when the Taj shut down in the fall of 2016, then reopened in the summer of 2018 when the building became Hard Rock.
Neither White House Subs nor Hard Rock has said what will replace it.
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Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman
Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com