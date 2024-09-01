What The Absecon, NJ Police Chief Did When No One Was Looking

It is a long-time cliché, what does a person do when no one is watching?

On this occasion, we can report that Absecon City, New Jersey Police Chief James R. Laughlin passed the “test” with flying colors.

We have learned about a situation that took place a few weeks ago.

We found out about this from an impeccable source outside of the Absecon City Police Department.

There is no doubt that Chief Laughlin was not self-promoting here.

A 12-year-old Absecon girl was riding her bicycle with friends, when one of their bike chains popped off and they were unable to place it back.

They were quite a distance from home, when one of the girls thought to walk to the Absecon City Police Department, to see if they could help them.

Chief Laughlin spotted the girls from a distance, looking completely defeated. Like any good officer, he asked what was wrong, and they explained their predicament. Without hesitation, Chief Laughlin started working on the bike, knowing that the chain needed some adjustments that required tools. He went inside, grabbed a wrench and some oil, and quickly got the bike back in working order, all without a second thought, said our source.

After Chief Laughlin finished the repair job, he asked the young girls for their names.

We have confirmed that at least one of the Dad’s reached out to Chief Laughlin to thank him for his help.

We have been told that Chief Laughlin said:

"This is exactly why I do this job every day." He also said that “the interaction made his week and how much he enjoyed seeing how happy the kids were as they rode off.”

The person that I learned this great story from said that the positive “interaction that Chief Laughlin created will be a memory for those kids for the rest of their lives. It reinforces what they are told, that police are there to protect and serve. I hope you join me in applauding a Chief who leads by example in community service. It is everything that is right with public service. I am really proud that he is the Chief of my hometown.”

We certainly do join with you to recognize and commend Chief Laughlin for his efforts.

Way to go Chief Laughlin, you passed the “test” of what a good man does to help a child when no one was looking.

