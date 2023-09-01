An Egg Harbor Township woman will likely be sentenced to 15 years behind bars for stealing $675,000 in an investment scheme.

On Thursday, 59-year-old Wei Song of Egg Harbor Township pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree money laundering and one count of second-degree identity theft.

Her plea calls for a sentence of 15 years in state prison with seven and a half years of parole ineligibility, as well as a five-year sentence to run concurrently.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says this case involved a multi-year social engineering scheme that resulted in financial losses of over $600,000 from one victim and over $75,000 in identity theft damages.

The defendant preyed upon the victim, convincing her to invest her life savings in what was purported to be a business investment, which in reality never existed. At the same time, Song pretended to be the victim and used her identity for financial gains.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 19th.

The case against Wei Song’s codefendant, Botao Liu, is still pending court.

The 29 Best Local South Jersey Restaurants as Determined by Locals If you want to know where locals eat in South Jersey, this list will point you in the right direction.