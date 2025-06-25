We Just Had The Best Fried Shrimp In Cape May, New Jersey
We had a great dining experience yesterday in Cape May, New Jersey.
Everyone reading this review has had fried shrimp at countless wonderful restaurants throughout the Southern New Jersey region.
The Fried Shrimp Winner In Cape May, New Jersey Is …
I feel that the absolute winner in Cape May, New Jersey is The Lobster House.
The Lobster House version of fried shrimp is wonderful … it is lightly fried and the plump shrimp is prepared to a perfect texture and flavor.
We have had The Lobster House fried shrimp on multiple occasions. It’s perfect, each and every time.
About The Lobster House
The Lobster House has been open for more than 100 years, since 1922.
The staff wears a signature red, white and blue sailor-style uniform. The restaurant's servers have worn these “throwback” uniforms since The Lobster House opened.
Today, The Lobster House seats 550 people, nearly 10 times the original seating capacity.
We also love the classic, iconic checkered tablecloths in the dining room (see above).
It’s In The Name!
The Lobster House serves incredible whole lobsters, lobster tails and a 1/2 lobster tail option.
I have had the lobster tail at least three times since 2024. It’s gigantic and delicious each and every time. With stewed tomatoes and a perfectly prepared baked potato … you’ve just had a phenomenal and satisfying meal.
“Everything Bread”
The Lobster House makes its own “Everything Bread,” which you can see above.
It is placed on your dining table, early during your meal.
From a texture and taste standpoint, it’s similar to the Atlantic City sub roll (Italian bread) and it’s topped with … well, everything … including garlic and other well incorporated flavors.
Bonus: Best Hotdogs In Cape May, New Jersey
Unrelated, but, always a fan favorite … hotdogs!
Hot Dog Tommy’s on Beach Avenue in Cape May, New Jersey is our # 1 rated hot dog spot, they earn long lines … but, they also move fast.
Directly below, is a great photo gallery of the best hotdogs available in Cape May County, New Jersey:
