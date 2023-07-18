Someone Just Walked into a Wawa in NJ With $2 and Left With $66,000
Imagine walking into a Wawa in the great Garden State with two bucks in your pocket and leaving with over $66,000.
For one person on Monday, that's exactly what happened.
And we'll do the math here: instead of buying one cup of coffee for $2, now that person can get 30,000 cups (which, if you are like me, should be enough to get you through this week).
According to officials with the New Jersey Lottery, one lucky player purchased a ticket for the $2 Jersey Jackpot on Monday, July 10th, and won $66,699, which was 20% of the progressive jackpot.
Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is a lucky winner.
The winning ticket was sold at Wawa on Route 130 in Robbinsville, Mercer County.
Lottery fever
Perhaps this bit of lottery luck is warming things up for those playing Powerball and Mega Millions this week.
As of Tuesday morning, the Powerball jackpot was sitting at $725 million and Mega Millions at $480 million.