Imagine walking into a Wawa in the great Garden State with two bucks in your pocket and leaving with over $66,000.

Get our free mobile app

For one person on Monday, that's exactly what happened.

And we'll do the math here: instead of buying one cup of coffee for $2, now that person can get 30,000 cups (which, if you are like me, should be enough to get you through this week).

A tray of Wawa coffee A tray of Wawa coffee (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

According to officials with the New Jersey Lottery, one lucky player purchased a ticket for the $2 Jersey Jackpot on Monday, July 10th, and won $66,699, which was 20% of the progressive jackpot.

Pile of Money Ingram Publishing ThinkStock loading...

Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is a lucky winner.

The winning ticket was sold at Wawa on Route 130 in Robbinsville, Mercer County.

Lottery fever

Perhaps this bit of lottery luck is warming things up for those playing Powerball and Mega Millions this week.

As of Tuesday morning, the Powerball jackpot was sitting at $725 million and Mega Millions at $480 million.

17 Amazing Summer Day Trips That Aren't Too Far From New Jersey If you're looking for some summertime fun that is close to home but you want to still feel like you are on vacation, check out these great regional attractions.