Yet another old-school Wawa in our area is closing.

By "old school," we mean how they were before "super" Wawa stores popped up all over the place. You know, those original, smaller grey-painted stores that had a peaked roof, stonework by the front doors, big block letters on the front of the building, and a truly awful parking lot — otherwise known as what Wawa was like when you and I were growing up.

Old Wawa in Williamstown NJ - Photo: Google Maps Old Wawa in Williamstown NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

And while there's certainly nothing wrong with what Wawa has turned into over the years, it's sad to see those older stores close, especially when they're not being replaced with a superstore.

Just last summer, the Wawa that was in my neighborhood when I was a kid closed after an amazing 53-year run.

Former Wawa in Collings Lakes NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Former Wawa in Collings Lakes NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Before it shut down, a giant memorial was built inside. It was really cool seeing people sharing their memories of that store.

Wall of memories at the Collings Lakes Wawa - Photo: Chris Coleman Wall of memories at the Collings Lakes Wawa - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

That one, in Collings Lakes in Atlantic County, wasn't replaced, either, and that building is still sitting there empty today.

Former Wawa in Collings Lakes NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Wawa in Port Richmond Philadelphia Closing

With that, I know exactly how people in one neighborhood in Philadelphia feel as their local Wawa is closing after 45 years.

Since 1979, Wawa has been serving up coffee and hoagies on Richmond Street in the Port Richmond section of the city, right off of the Allegheny Avenue exit of I-95, but that all ends this Tuesday.

Wawa in Port Richmond Philadelphia PA is closing after 45 years - Photo: Google Maps Wawa in Port Richmond Philadelphia PA is closing after 45 years - Photo: Google Maps loading...

As reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer, that decision did not come lightly, only after an "extensive evaluation."

While this was a very difficult decision to make, we have determined that this store cannot deliver the experience customers deserve or continue to meet performance expectations. And while this location will close, it in no way impacts our continued commitment to the Philadelphia community. Since this store opened in 1979, we have grown our presence and services to Philadelphia, with 36 stores currently operating and a strong and growing commitment to some of the City’s largest events and institutions. Philadelphia is our hometown and that will never change.

Per the Philadelphia Business Journal, this is the eighth Wawa in the City of Philadelphia to close since 2020.

For those in the immediate area, luckily, there is a Sunoco with an A-Plus mini-mart right next door. And while you can get coffee and snacks there, it's not Wawa coffee (there is a difference) and they won't be making any made-to-order hoagies there.

