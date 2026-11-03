William H. Greene faces charges following Sunday's alleged confrontation

Police say a bicyclist allegedly approached a Tesla driver with a knife before the vehicle struck the bicycle

An investigating officer recovered a silver pocketknife

Washington Township, N.J. — A 56-year-old Washington Township man has been charged after a reported road rage confrontation between a bicyclist and a Tesla driver Sunday morning.

According to the Washington Township Police Department, William H. Greene was arrested and charged with third-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a disorderly persons offense for simple assault, and third-degree terroristic threats. He was processed and transported to the Salem County Jail.

What Police Say Happened

Officers responded to the area of Wilson and Bryant Roads around 10:50 AM for a reported crash involving a bicyclist. They determined it was an alleged road rage confrontation.

According to the Tesla driver, the bicyclist allegedly threw an object at the side of his vehicle. The driver said he stopped, rolled down his window, and asked the bicyclist about it. He told police the bicyclist became increasingly aggressive, yelling profanities and approaching the driver's side of the car.

The driver told police the bicyclist then produced a knife and lunged toward him, extending his hand and the knife through the open window.

William H. Greene of Washington Township, NJ - Photo: Washington Twp Police Dept / Canva William H. Greene of Washington Township, NJ - Photo: Washington Twp Police Dept / Canva

Fearing for his safety, the driver tried to drive away. His vehicle struck the bicycle, and the bicyclist fell to the ground.

Officers interviewed both men and an independent witness. The witness told police he saw the bicyclist approach the vehicle, spit on it, and get into a heated confrontation before the driver accelerated away.

Officers investigating the incident reportedly recovered a silver pocketknife matching the driver's description and secured it as evidence.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or believes they had a similar encounter with Greene, is asked to contact the Washington Township Police Department Detective Bureau at (856) 589-0330.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

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Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com