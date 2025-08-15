Police responded to a late-night crash in Gloucester County

One driver was arrested after failing a breath test

A second arrest followed soon after at police headquarters

Two people have been charged with DWI following one accident — and a lack of common sense — Wednesday night in Gloucester County.

The Washington Township Police Department says the crash happened at around 11:45 at the busy intersection of Route 42 and Berlin-Cross Keys Road.

First Arrest: Driver Over the Limit

According to police, as a result of their investigation, a 56-year-old Turnersville man was arrested for driving while intoxicated and his vehicle was impounded. Breath samples indicated a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .11%.

In New Jersey, the legal limit for driving under the influence is .08%.

While at the crash scene, the passenger in that vehicle was given a ride home due to her own level of intoxication. She was told that she would need to arrange for someone else to pick up the arrested driver at police headquarters.

Apparently, she did not follow that directive.

Second Arrest: Passenger Allegedly Returns Drunk to Police Station

Police said that about half an hour later, the intoxicated female passenger arrived at police headquarters, driving her own vehicle, to pick up the drunk man.

Her vehicle was then impounded and police say breath samples indicated a BAC of .16%, which is twice the legal limit.

Both individuals were processed and charged accordingly.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

