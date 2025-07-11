Three teenagers are facing charges in connection with an armed carjacking outside of a restaurant in Gloucester County late last month.

Armed Carjacking Outside PJ Whelihan's

The Washington Township Police Department says the incident happened around 11:15 PM on Friday, June 20th, outside of PJ Whelihan's on Hurffville-Cross Keys Road.

According to authorities, three people were returning to their vehicle, a 2021 gray BMW M5, when they were approached by two masked suspects in the bar's parking lot — one allegedly brandished a short-barreled AR-15-style rifle while the other had a black handgun.

The suspects threatened the victims and demanded the keys to the vehicle. After taking the key fob, they fled northbound on Hurffville-Cross Keys Road.

A female accomplice, who was driving a blue Honda Civic, which was later determined to be stolen out of Pennsylvania, helped the two escape, but while fleeing, she crashed about a 1/2-mile away near the Wawa on Altair Drive. Witnesses told police she fled the crash scene in the stolen BMW.

Three Arrested and Charged

Following an extensive investigation, three people were charged and arrested:

16-year-old male from Turnersville

Armed Carjacking

Receiving Stolen Property

Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose

Unlawful Possession of a Handgun

Conspiracy to Commit Carjacking

16-year-old female from Sicklerville

Armed Carjacking

Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle

Conspiracy to Commit Carjacking

Liability for the Conduct of Another

19-year-old Job A. Smith, with addresses in Turnersville, Glassboro, and Hi-Nella

Carjacking

Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle

Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose

Possession of a Weapon

Conspiracy to Commit Carjacking

The two 16-year-olds were arrested on June 26th and taken to the Essex County Juvenile Detention Facility. Warrants were issued for Smith, who was arrested this past Wednesday; he's being held in the Salem County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing.

Police Seeking More Information

Anyone with additional information about this carjacking is asked to contact Det. Matthew Laudenslager with the Washington Township Police Department at (856) 589-6664.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

