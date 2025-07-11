3 Teens Arrested for &#8216;Dangerous&#8217; Armed Carjacking in Washington Twp., NJ

3 Teens Arrested for ‘Dangerous’ Armed Carjacking in Washington Twp., NJ

Washington Township Police Department - Photo: WTPD / Canva

Three teenagers are facing charges in connection with an armed carjacking outside of a restaurant in Gloucester County late last month.

Armed Carjacking Outside PJ Whelihan's

The Washington Township Police Department says the incident happened around 11:15 PM on Friday, June 20th, outside of PJ Whelihan's on Hurffville-Cross Keys Road.

According to authorities, three people were returning to their vehicle, a 2021 gray BMW M5, when they were approached by two masked suspects in the bar's parking lot — one allegedly brandished a short-barreled AR-15-style rifle while the other had a black handgun.

PJ Whelihan's on Hurffville-Cross Keys Road in Washington Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps
The suspects threatened the victims and demanded the keys to the vehicle. After taking the key fob, they fled northbound on Hurffville-Cross Keys Road.

A female accomplice, who was driving a blue Honda Civic, which was later determined to be stolen out of Pennsylvania, helped the two escape, but while fleeing, she crashed about a 1/2-mile away near the Wawa on Altair Drive. Witnesses told police she fled the crash scene in the stolen BMW.

Hurffville-Cross Keys Road and Altair Drive in Washington Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps
Three Arrested and Charged

Following an extensive investigation, three people were charged and arrested:

16-year-old male from Turnersville

  • Armed Carjacking
  • Receiving Stolen Property
  • Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose
  • Unlawful Possession of a Handgun
  • Conspiracy to Commit Carjacking

16-year-old female from Sicklerville

  • Armed Carjacking
  • Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle
  • Conspiracy to Commit Carjacking
  • Liability for the Conduct of Another

19-year-old Job A. Smith, with addresses in Turnersville, Glassboro, and Hi-Nella

  • Carjacking
  • Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle
  • Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose
  • Possession of a Weapon
  • Conspiracy to Commit Carjacking

The two 16-year-olds were arrested on June 26th and taken to the Essex County Juvenile Detention Facility. Warrants were issued for Smith, who was arrested this past Wednesday; he's being held in the Salem County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing.

Police Seeking More Information

Anyone with additional information about this carjacking is asked to contact Det. Matthew Laudenslager with the Washington Township Police Department at (856) 589-6664.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

