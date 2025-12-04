Jeffrey L. Kniffin pleaded guilty to armed bank robbery

He stole about $27,000 at gunpoint in October 2024 but was caught minutes later

He was sentenced to over 5 years in prison

A Monmouth County man is headed to prison for robbing a bank at gunpoint last year.

This past summer, 51-year-old Jeffrey L. Kniffin of Wall Township pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of armed bank robbery. Last week, he was sentenced to 63 months, or about five years, behind bars.

On October 23rd, 2024, Kniffin, armed with a loaded handgun, entered a bank in Wall Township. Once inside, he approached a teller, demanded cash, and removed the gun from his pocket. During the exchange, he told the teller multiple times, "Don’t do anything stupid."

Kniffin received approximately $27,000 in cash from the teller and then fled; however, he was apprehended by cops within minutes. Those officers found the gun and the money on him and in the immediate area.

In addition to the prison term, Kniffin will be under three years of supervised release, he must forfeit the robbery proceeds and gun used in the crime, and he must pay over $1,900 in restitution.

Acting U.S. Attorney and Special Attorney Alina Habba thanked the FBI, the Wall Township Police Department, and the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office for their work in this case.

