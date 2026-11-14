Voorhees, N.J. — Crews are searching a lake near the Camden County Library in Voorhees after a man went under the water late Friday night, according to the Voorhees Police Department.

Officers say they responded to the area of the library on Laurel Road around 11:50 Friday night after a 9-1-1 call.

When they arrived, they saw an unidentified adult man in a nearby lake in the distance. As officers tried to make contact with him, he became submerged.

Police say local surveillance video showed the man, who was alone, running toward the bank of the water.

Man missing near the Camden County Library in Voorhees, NJ - Photo: Google Maps / Canva Man missing near the Camden County Library in Voorhees, NJ - Photo: Google Maps / Canva

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Fire personnel, emergency management, dive teams, and search and rescue crews were sent to the scene. As of the department's release around 10:30 Saturday morning, the man had not been found, and the search was ongoing.

Police say there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call Voorhees Police at (856) 428-5400.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

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Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com