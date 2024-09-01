A Cumberland County man has admitted to having hundreds of child porn files.

On Wednesday, 38-year-old Raymond Stickelman of Vineland pleaded guilty in Camden federal to one count of possession of child pornography. He was released on a $100,000 unsecured bond.

Federal authorities say in November 2021, law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at Stickelman's home and they found an electronic file storage device that contained over 500 files containing images of child sexual abuse. Stickelman admitted possessing that device and the child pornography files it contained.

Stickelman now faces up to ten years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Sentencing is scheduled for January 7th.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger credited special agents of the FBI's Atlantic City Resident Agency with the investigation leading to the guilty plea. The government was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Lindsey Harteis and Elisa Wiygul of the Camden office.