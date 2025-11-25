An 87-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Vineland on Monday afternoon.

The Vineland Police Department says just before 2:15 PM, their officers were called to the area of N. Lincoln and Maple Avenues for a report of a three-vehicle crash with serious injuries.

An investigation revealed that a 2009 Honda Civic, being driven by 87-year-old Ramona Sansalone of Minotola, was traveling southbound on N. Lincoln Ave. when it struck a 1989 Ford pickup truck with an 18-foot trailer, driven by 36-year-old Dayana Rivera of Vineland.

Police say Sansalone's car struck the back of the trailer as it was making a left turn into a driveway; that impact redirected the Civic into oncoming traffic, where it hit a 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe, operated by 63-year-old Evelyn Masilotti of Vineland, head-on.

North Lincoln and Maple Avenues in Vineland NJ - Photo: Google Maps North Lincoln and Maple Avenues in Vineland NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

As a result of the crash, Sansalone was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Masilotti sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Inspira Hospital for treatment. Rivera refused medical treatment at the scene.

Officials say the accident remains under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the crash is being asked to contact Ofc. Paul Cifuentes (856) 691-4111. No charges have been filed at this time.

