A South Jersey man is facing a long list of charges after authorities said he sexually assaulted and recorded two juvenile victims.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said this past Tuesday, they obtained information that homemade child porn was potentially being manufactured at a location in Vineland.

An investigation led them to identify a suspect, 26-year-old Christopher Singletary, who was arrested on Wednesday.

According to officials, "The State alleges that Singletary sexually assaulted and video recorded two juvenile victims. The State further alleges that he communicated with other juveniles online via Snapchat, ultimately sexting and receiving self produced images of the juveniles."

The following charges have been filed, relative to each victim:

Identified Victim #1 (a child under the age of 13)

First-degree Aggravated Sexual Assault

Second-degree Sexual Assault

Third-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Sexual Conduct)

First-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Child Sexual Abuse Material)

Second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Child Sexual Abuse Material)

Identified Victim #2 (a child between 13-16 years old)

Fourth-degree Criminal Sexual Contact

Third-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Sexual Conduct)

First-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Child Sexual Abuse Material)

Second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Child Sexual Abuse Material)

Unidentified Victims (appearing to be children under the age of 18)

Third-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Additional Charge

Third-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Child Sexual Abuse Material)

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information may contact Det. Kyle Mecouch with the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office at 856-332-4379.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

