A jury found Angel Rivera guilty of two second-degree weapons offenses

The incident happened at a one-year-old's birthday party in Vineland in 2021

Rivera faces up to 10 years in state prison

Vineland, N.J. — A Vineland man has been convicted of pulling a handgun at a one-year-old's birthday party in 2021 after a physical altercation broke out among guests.

Last week, 28-year-old Angel Rivera was found guilty on October 28th by a Cumberland County jury of second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

What the State Presented

Prosecutors presented evidence that on June 27th, 2021, Rivera had a handgun at a one-year-old's birthday party in Vineland.

After a physical altercation broke out, the State said he pulled out a gun to threaten or harass another party-goer.

Police were called to the scene. Rivera fled when officers arrived and was apprehended several blocks away. A K-9 unit found the firearm about half a block from where he was caught. The State alleged he had hidden it in tall weeds on a vacant lot.

What He Faces

Rivera faces five to ten years in state prison with a minimum of three and a half years of parole ineligibility.

Sentencing is scheduled for December 21st.

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Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com