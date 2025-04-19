Big NJ Lottery jackpot won at fishing club in South Jersey

New Jersey Lottery Winner - Photo: Canva

Deciding to go fishing — or at least hang out at a place where people talk about fishing — became a lucrative decision in South Jersey recently.

That's because one lucky person who played the lottery earlier this week turned $10 into more than $22,000.

According to officials with the New Jersey Lottery, someone won the Jersey Jackpot Fast Play Progressive game on Tuesday, April 15th, in Cape May County.

That winning jackpot was $22,146, and it was won at Villas Fishing Club on Pennsylvania Avenue in Lower Township.

Winning $22000 lottery ticket sold at Villas Fishing Club in Villas NJ - Photo: Google Maps
For those not familiar with Villas Fishing Club, they intend, "to benefit all members and promote a spirit of friendship, fraternalism, good fellowship, social awareness and responsibility among its members and their guests."

In addition to the self-proclaimed best sunsets in South Jersey, you can grab a quick bite to eat there and catch some live music.

And win the lottery.

