Big NJ Lottery jackpot won at fishing club in South Jersey
Deciding to go fishing — or at least hang out at a place where people talk about fishing — became a lucrative decision in South Jersey recently.
That's because one lucky person who played the lottery earlier this week turned $10 into more than $22,000.
According to officials with the New Jersey Lottery, someone won the Jersey Jackpot Fast Play Progressive game on Tuesday, April 15th, in Cape May County.
That winning jackpot was $22,146, and it was won at Villas Fishing Club on Pennsylvania Avenue in Lower Township.
For those not familiar with Villas Fishing Club, they intend, "to benefit all members and promote a spirit of friendship, fraternalism, good fellowship, social awareness and responsibility among its members and their guests."
In addition to the self-proclaimed best sunsets in South Jersey, you can grab a quick bite to eat there and catch some live music.
And win the lottery.
15 South Jersey restaurants to visit now before Shoobies invade the shore
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman