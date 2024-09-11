Authorities in Camden County are searching for a suspect who allegedly inappropriately touched a woman at a Target store and it may not be the first time.

The Gloucester Township Police Department did not reveal many details in a social media post Monday morning, but they did say their suspect hopped onto a bicycle that was parked in the vestibule of the store on Berlin-Cross Keys Road in Sicklerville and while leaving, "inappropriately touched a female customer from behind."

When leaving the store, the suspect rode off on a wheelie towards Williamstown-Erial Road.

Police say the same person is a suspect in at least two other similar cases.

The incident was captured on surveillance video (below) however the actual incident was edited out of footage released by police.

If you can identify the suspect in the video, you are urged to contact the Gloucester Township Police Department at (856) 228-4500.