An Egg Harbor Township man is lucky to be alive after a fiery car crash last Friday evening.

Authorities say the accident happened around 7:30 on Friday, March 14th, in the area of 6010 Delilah Road in EHT.

Police say an initial investigation revealed that a 1993 BMW sedan was headed eastbound on Delilah Road at a high rate of speed.

As the BMW approached the area of 6010 Delilah Road, the driver and sole occupant, lost control of the vehicle causing the vehicle to enter a counterclockwise spin. The vehicle ultimately left the northern shoulder of the roadway where it struck a tree. As a result of the violent collision, the driver was unconscious and entrapped as the vehicle began to catch fire.

EHT Ofcs. Michael O’Hagan and Dominik Newman were first to arrive and they were able to free the driver as Ofc. Matthew Perkin extinguished the blaze.

6010 Delilah Road in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps / Canva 6010 Delilah Road in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps / Canva loading...

The driver was treated at the scene for traumatic injuries and then taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center's trauma unit where he was last reported to be in stable condition following surgery.

Delilah Road was closed between the Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avenue for about four hours while the scene was cleared.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to call EHT police at (609) 926-2661.

