One town in New Jersey was just named the ugliest in the entire state and, as a matter of opinion, one of the worst in the country.

Talk about adding insult to injury...

The editors at travel.alot.com decided to assemble a list of the ugliest cities in each state.

Of their task, they said,

Whether it's from lack of maintenance or just poor design choices, these fifty spots are more than an eyesore. They may be great places to live, but these cities won't be winning beauty contests anytime soon!

Before we dive in, know this: they didn't reveal how they built this list. From what I can tell, there's no real methodology to it. They may have just randomly picked cities on Google Maps until they found blighted neighborhoods. Who knows.

Big and small

Big cities like Albany, NY, and Baltimore, MD, made the cut, as were tiny communities like Nome, Alaska -- because when it's -50°F, your greatest concern is making sure your town looks pretty...

Winner, South Dakota, was also on the list. It's a whole 2.2 square miles in size and home to about 3,000 people. Honestly, it doesn't seem like an ugly place.

So what did they say is the ugliest city in New Jersey?

Camden.

Of course. Shocking, right?

Once again, a bunch of people have come along and decided to trash Camden (besides the people that literally did).

New Jersey as a state gets ragged on pretty hard about being a terrible place to live. But there aren't many places in the state that get more individual hate than Camden, New Jersey. It's typically pegged as a place that's not that pretty but also pretty sketchy! That's never a good combo.

I mean, let's be honest, it's not a place where you want to be walking around alone at 2:00 in the morning, but that's still a low blow for a city where many of its people struggle to make ends meet day in and day out.