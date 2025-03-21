Two New Themed Restaurants are Coming to Atlantic City, NJ

Mark Callazzo is doing big things in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

For example, “The Top Hat,” pictured above. Now, Callazzo is bringing two new themed restaurants, which are coming soon.

Callazzo is in the process of accomplishing one of the hardest things to do … he’s literally transforming a section of Atlantic City for the better.

Callazzo has brought in food and beverage veteran, Sal Spena to take the helm at the popular Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall and Spena will also have an ownership stake.

Spena’s length and breadth of experience includes executive food & beverage operations stints at:

Borgata, Trump Taj Mahal, and Golden Nugget - as the General Manager and Wine Director at Vic & Anthony's Atlantic City, a nationally recognized Top 10 Steakhouse. Most recently, Spena was the Executive Director of Food & Beverage/Event Sales at Showboat Resort & Island Water Park.

Spena is also the former owner and chef of Portobello Ristorante and Pizzeria in Ocean City, New Jersey.

I was born and raised in Atlantic City, and when my dear friend and wine buddy Mark Callazzo approached me about joining him in this venture, I knew I could bring a renewed vision and commitment to excellence to Tennessee Avenue," said Sal Spena, co-owner & managing partner. "I want to show both residents and visitors why this is the place to be for dining and nightlife, said Spena.

Spena is in the process of developing two new themed restaurants that will replace Cuzzie's and Rhythm & Spirits.

Isabella's Italian Pizza Kitchen, named after Siena’s daughter, “will specialize in authentic Italian cuisine with a modern twist. The menu will feature wood-fired pizzas cooked in an 800-degree Forno Bravo oven, artisanal sandwiches, fresh salads, and traditional Sicilian-inspired sauces made with high-quality ingredients,” said Spena.

Paulie's Steak Italiano, named after Spena’s son, “will combine classic steakhouse offerings with bold Italian flavors. The menu will highlight cuts of ribeye, filet mignon, and porterhouse steaks, paired with Italian-inspired sides and sauces. Signature dishes will include Osso Bucco and Lobster Ravioli. The restaurant will also feature a curated selection of wines and handcrafted steakhouse cocktails. In the evening, Paulie's will transition into a lively late-night destination with after-dinner drinks and an inviting social atmosphere,” said Spena.

I couldn't be happier to see Sal joining me in ownership at Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall, said Mark Callazzo, Atlantic City developer. His experience, passion, and deep ties to Atlantic City make him the perfect person to continue elevating the guest experience and bringing new, exciting concepts to the Avenue. I look forward to watching him bring his vision to life while I continue expanding the Orange Loop's hospitality offerings, said Callazzo.

SOURCE: Lisa Johnson Communications.