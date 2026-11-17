2 Brothers Admit Roles in Major South Jersey Cocaine Ring
Mays Landing, N.J. — Two brothers have pleaded guilty in a cocaine distribution case that stretched from Atlantic City to Trenton.
37-year-old Anthony Edens of Trenton and 47-year-old James Edens of Ventnor City entered their pleas on Monday.
The Pleas
Anthony Edens pleaded guilty to the following charges:
- First-degree possession of cocaine with intent to distribute
- First-degree maintaining a controlled dangerous substances production facility
- Fourth-degree obstructing the administration of law
Under his plea agreement, he is expected to be sentenced to 11 years in New Jersey State Prison, with 44 months of mandatory parole ineligibility.
James Edens pleaded guilty to:
- Second-degree possession of cocaine with intent to distribute
- Second-degree conspiracy to distribute cocaine
Under his plea agreement, he is expected to be sentenced to seven and one-half years in New Jersey State Prison.
How it Unfolded
According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, detectives with the New Jersey State Police Crime Suppression South Unit watched Bilal Freeman and James Edens drive from Atlantic City to Trenton on the evening of September 30th into October 1st, 2025.
In Trenton, James Edens went into a home where his brother Anthony lived. He then returned to Freeman's vehicle, and the two headed back toward Atlantic City.
Police stopped the vehicle at a rest stop on the Expressway. A search of Freeman turned up more than five ounces of cocaine and about $1,100 in cash.
Detectives then searched Freeman's townhome and found a loaded semi-automatic handgun, numerous folds of fentanyl bearing different stamps, and paraphernalia used to package and sell street drugs.
Surveillance video showed Freeman getting into the bag where the handgun and fentanyl were found just before the trip to Trenton.
On October 7th of last year, detectives searched the Trenton home. Anthony Edens was inside with several ounces of cocaine hidden in his bedroom, along with packaging paraphernalia.
Detectives found more cocaine on the ground outside his bedroom window.
Altogether, police recovered more than 20 ounces of cocaine from the home, plus bulk quantities of marijuana.
Under oath, Anthony Edens admitted he used the home to package cocaine for sale and discarded cocaine outside his bedroom window as detectives executed the search warrant. James Edens admitted he conspired with Anthony Edens and Freeman to bring cocaine from Mercer County to Atlantic County for distribution.
Two Others Also Pleaded Guilty
32-year-old Bilal Freeman of Atlantic City pleaded guilty on October 19th to these charges:
- First-degree possession of a handgun by a felon previously convicted under the No Early Release Act
- First-degree possession of cocaine with intent to distribute
- Second-degree certain persons not to possess firearms
He is expected to be sentenced to 12 years in state prison, with five years of mandatory parole ineligibility.
37-year-old Raleesha Cheatham of Atlantic City was in the townhome during the search. Prosecutors say the handgun and fentanyl were in areas accessible to four children who lived there with her and Freeman.
She pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child and is expected to be sentenced to probation, conditioned on about 180 days in county jail.
Anthony Edens, James Edens, and Freeman remain in the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending sentencing.
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Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com