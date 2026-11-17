Mays Landing, N.J. — Two brothers have pleaded guilty in a cocaine distribution case that stretched from Atlantic City to Trenton.

37-year-old Anthony Edens of Trenton and 47-year-old James Edens of Ventnor City entered their pleas on Monday.

The Pleas

Anthony Edens pleaded guilty to the following charges:

First-degree possession of cocaine with intent to distribute

First-degree maintaining a controlled dangerous substances production facility

Fourth-degree obstructing the administration of law

Under his plea agreement, he is expected to be sentenced to 11 years in New Jersey State Prison, with 44 months of mandatory parole ineligibility.

James Edens pleaded guilty to:

Second-degree possession of cocaine with intent to distribute

Second-degree conspiracy to distribute cocaine

Under his plea agreement, he is expected to be sentenced to seven and one-half years in New Jersey State Prison.

Anthony Edens of Trenton (left) and James Edens of Ventnor City (right) - Photos: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office / Canva Anthony Edens of Trenton (left) and James Edens of Ventnor City (right) - Photos: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office / Canva

How it Unfolded

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, detectives with the New Jersey State Police Crime Suppression South Unit watched Bilal Freeman and James Edens drive from Atlantic City to Trenton on the evening of September 30th into October 1st, 2025.

In Trenton, James Edens went into a home where his brother Anthony lived. He then returned to Freeman's vehicle, and the two headed back toward Atlantic City.

Police stopped the vehicle at a rest stop on the Expressway. A search of Freeman turned up more than five ounces of cocaine and about $1,100 in cash.

Detectives then searched Freeman's townhome and found a loaded semi-automatic handgun, numerous folds of fentanyl bearing different stamps, and paraphernalia used to package and sell street drugs.

Surveillance video showed Freeman getting into the bag where the handgun and fentanyl were found just before the trip to Trenton.

On October 7th of last year, detectives searched the Trenton home. Anthony Edens was inside with several ounces of cocaine hidden in his bedroom, along with packaging paraphernalia.

Detectives found more cocaine on the ground outside his bedroom window.

Altogether, police recovered more than 20 ounces of cocaine from the home, plus bulk quantities of marijuana.

Under oath, Anthony Edens admitted he used the home to package cocaine for sale and discarded cocaine outside his bedroom window as detectives executed the search warrant. James Edens admitted he conspired with Anthony Edens and Freeman to bring cocaine from Mercer County to Atlantic County for distribution.

MORE NEWS: Human Remains Found in Pine Barrens Identified as Missing Woman

Two Others Also Pleaded Guilty

32-year-old Bilal Freeman of Atlantic City pleaded guilty on October 19th to these charges:

First-degree possession of a handgun by a felon previously convicted under the No Early Release Act

First-degree possession of cocaine with intent to distribute

Second-degree certain persons not to possess firearms

He is expected to be sentenced to 12 years in state prison, with five years of mandatory parole ineligibility.

Bilal Freeman of Atlantic City, NJ - Photo: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office / Canva Bilal Freeman of Atlantic City, NJ - Photo: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office / Canva

37-year-old Raleesha Cheatham of Atlantic City was in the townhome during the search. Prosecutors say the handgun and fentanyl were in areas accessible to four children who lived there with her and Freeman.

Raleesha Cheatham of Atlantic City, NJ - Photo: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office / Canva Raleesha Cheatham of Atlantic City, NJ - Photo: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office / Canva

She pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child and is expected to be sentenced to probation, conditioned on about 180 days in county jail.

Anthony Edens, James Edens, and Freeman remain in the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending sentencing.

More Cold Cases: South Jersey's Unsolved Murders & Mysteries Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

Cold Case: Four Women Found Dead in West A.C. in 2006 Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com