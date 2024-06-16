Here's a question that could start a fight: what's the best Jersey Shore town?

I'll be honest — that's pretty hard to answer. Each city up and down the coast is unique: some have fun rides and boardwalks, one obviously offers casino gaming, while others are very quiet with multi-million-dollar houses on every street.

To tackle that query, not too long ago, editors at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns and the town at the top is going to surprise you.

I'll give you a few clues: it's not Seaside, it's not Atlantic City, it's not Avalon, and it's not Wildwood.

The beach and ocean in Ocean City NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman

NJ.com's Peter Genovese, who assembled the list, described how he did what he did this way:

What factors went into this ranking? Livability, charm, curb appeal, shopping, neighborhoods and food scene, among others. In the end, it came down to, 'Could I live here, and live here a long time?' Let me be clear: This is not a ranking of the best Shore towns to visit as much as the best towns to live in. My top-ranked town is one you've probably never visited.

Intrigued?

Scrolling through the list, Seaside Heights ranked #25.

Shawn Michaels

Normally any list like this has Seaside or any town around Seaside in the single digits.

Asbury Park is #24? Ocean City ranked 18th?!

Chris Coleman

Seaside, Asbury Park, and Ocean City are always at the top (and, let's be fair, they deserve to be) and lots of nice towns usually get snubbed.

So, which Jersey Shore town was ranked best?

Port Republic!

Port Community Church, Port Republic NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman

Remember, "this is not a ranking of the best Shore towns to visit as much as the best towns to live in."

If you aren't familiar with Port Republic, it is off of Parkway exits 44 or 48 (depending on which way you are driving). It's a town of about 1,100 people at a grand total of about 8.5 square miles in size.

So what are the big attractions in Port Republic? Well, there's not much. And I think that's the key here.

Port Republic doesn't have strip malls, you won't be making a Wawa run, you won't be getting coffee at Dunkin', and there's no boardwalk and no rides. And that's the way locals like it.

Port Republic NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Port Republic is, without a doubt, one of those very unique places in New Jersey where you can get away from it all yet still be close enough to places where you can live it up.

Genovese described Port Republic this way,

Thousands of people drive past this picture-postcard town every week without realizing it.

The #2 Jersey Shore Town

And the same (almost) can be said for the #2 town on the list -- Strathmere!

Chris Coleman

Strathmere, in upper Cape May County, has about 140 year-round residents packed into about a half-square-mile. And its beaches are spectacular.

I encourage you to check out Peter Genovese's rankings. It is a unique and honest look at our shore towns from a true Garden State point of view.