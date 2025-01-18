Tony’s Baltimore Grill in Atlantic City Wants to Relocate Artwork

Tony’s Baltimore Grill in Atlantic City, New Jersey owners Ronald and Julie Aspell have displayed reverence for the great history of Atlantic City and Tony’s Baltimore Grill.

Tony’s Baltimore Grill has been open since 1927. The history is extraordinary.

The Aspell’s are embarking upon an effort to relocate original wall sconces and artwork.

If you have the actual items or photographs of the items, they are asking for you to let them know.

“WE NEED YOUR HELP!!! RESTORATION PROJECT DAY 1365 - Years ago we made a business decision that we would spare no expense to protect our clients memories. We have commissioned a few local artists to help us recreate the unique art that used to hang on the walls at Tony's. but But we need your help. we do not have good enough photos! Please please please look through your albums and see if you have photos of Tony's, before 2017, & especially ones that include the art on the walls in the bar and dining room. And DM them to us. The original art was supposedly sold; we can't say for sure. Of course we would be happy to buy it back / pay for info about it! For now, recreating them is the best option we have. Thank you in advance for helping us to preserve the simple traditions of the greatest pizza joint on earth!“

Here are some great photos at Tony’s Baltimore Grill … including photos of The Amazing Kreskin … Who we saw and visited with, when he was appearing at Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City… Not long before he passed away.

SOURCES: Ronald and Julie Aspell.

Here are photos of some of the wall sconces and artwork that Tony’s is looking for.

