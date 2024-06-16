A Toms River man has been arrested following a shooting earlier this week.

Anthony Brown of Toms River, NJ, Charged

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office says 20-year-old Anthony Brown has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Shooting on Adams Ave. in Toms River

At around 11:30 on the night of Wednesday, June 12th, officers with the Toms River Township Police Department responded to a home on Adams Avenue and found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment of his injuries where he was treated and released.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office's Major Crime Unit and Toms River police revealed that Brown allegedly retrieved a handgun from the home, fired two shots at the victim’s vehicle, wounding him, and then fled the scene.

Brown was taken into custody without incident a short time later. He was taken to the Ocean County Jail where he is being held pending a detention hearing.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer thanked the Toms River Township Police Department and Ocean County Sheriff's Office for their work in this case.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.