This is Out of Control: Atlantic City, NJ, Blackmail Scheme

On Election Day, Tuesday, November 5, 2024, the girl friend of an Atlantic City Board of Education candidate received an email from an unknown source.

The email demanded a $ 150 payment (by Venmo) within 2 hours, or else the email would be distributed to others.

Yesterday, Ron Bailey filed multiple police reports for alleged intimidation.

Now, just hours later, Bailey’s girlfriend received an email that appears to contain a blackmail attempt, some profane and suggestive language, along with a provocative photo.

The email is time stamped at 9:02 a.m.,on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, just 4 minutes before Bailey was to appear live for a WPG Talk Radio 95.5 interview to discuss the previously mentioned intimidation attempts and the filing of police reports.

Ron Bailey shared his comments about this blackmail scheme and some observations about election activities today in the 5th Ward of Atlantic City as follows:

So I am now the victim of a blackmail scheme this person sent an email to my girlfriend with fake images found on the internet with the name of someone I am friends with claiming that I owe them $150 and that I have 2 hours to pay them before they send out this email to people they've also gone as far as to create a fake email account with my name attached to it I am forwarding all this new information on to the police department with the names that are attached to the Ransom request and hopefully the people will be caught today just wanted to share that with you also there have been issues at the polls in Atlantic City specifically in the fifth Ward with poll workers from the Democratic side in the voting booths telling people who to vote for the Democrats putting extra challengers into the polling place when they're not allowed to, said Bailey.

NOTE: We have obtained a copy of the email however, because of the profane and suggestive language, and the fact that it is now part of a Atlantic City police department investigation… We are not publishing the email at this time.

