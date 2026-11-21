How old is the smoke alarm in your hallway?

Most of us have no idea. I'll be honest, I really don't know myself.

As holidays approach, the National Fire Protection Association says cooking is the leading cause of reported home fires, home fire injuries, and home fire deaths in the United States, and it says unattended cooking is the leading contributing factor in home cooking fires and fire deaths. When one starts, a working alarm matters.

The New Jersey Division of Fire Safety says to replace smoke and carbon monoxide alarms every 10 years. New Jersey state law also requires 10-year sealed battery smoke alarms in one- and two-family homes before a sale or a change of occupancy. If you've never checked the date on yours, you may be overdue.

But smoke alarms are only the start.

Smoke Detector - Photo: Chris Coleman Smoke Detector - Photo: Chris Coleman

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Plenty of things in your house and your car have a shelf life, and most of us have never looked. The sunscreen you used the last time you went down the shore. The tires you use on the Garden State Parkway. The tank on your grill. The bottles in your medicine cabinet.

Grab a flashlight. Here are 12 things that expire, and how to check each one.

12 Things Around Your House You Didn't Know Could Expire Smoke alarms, tires, gasoline, and more. Here are 12 everyday things around your home and car that have expiration dates or recommended replacement timelines. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

16 Thanksgiving Foods You Should Never Feed Your Dog Dog owners, beware: Some common Thanksgiving foods can make your dog seriously sick. Here are 16 foods to keep away from your furry friend. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com