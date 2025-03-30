They’re Back! Dead Chicken, Weird Food Ritual in Ventnor, NJ [Photos]

I first reported about this on November 17, 2024, thanks to a Ventnor resident, who brought this situation to our attention.

The same source just wrote me to say …

They are back Harry

It’s the same scenario as last year and the year before that. To reacquaint you with this situation, here is the letter that was written to me by a Ventnor resident, who wishes to remain anonymous.

Harry, I wanted to bring this to your attention. Last year I encountered a small group of Haitian people or something like that performing a ritual on the beach in Ventnor. I asked them what they were doing and from their accent I could determine they sounded like they were from the Caribbean. They said they were blessing the beach. The had candles set up they were all dressed in cloaks and it seemed a little satanic. They had a small fire going and I told them it's against the law to have a bonfire on the beach. They told me to be careful so I left. I probably should have called the police but I didn't. To me it looked like some kind of Voodoo ritual. I had my dogs with me and I just got out of there. The next morning I went and you could still see the burnt residue around the food from the fire. Yesterday I discovered a dead bird maybe a chicken with its head cut off and today I discovered the piles of food. They tend to come right after sundown and perform these rituals. I understand that people are free to practice any belief but leaving rotting, food and possibly dead animals behind most likely is against the law. Here are some pictures that I documented. Please share them and let me know if you have any questions. This needs to stop.

This is now the 3rd consecutive year.

In the past, some people have told us that Hawks and other large birds drop the chickens from the sky … dropping the bodies and eating the heads.

However, that does not explain the food that is positioned in the form of a ritual ceremony. And, the chicken pictured below, is not headless.

Last year, the rotten food piles were located between Portland and Princeton Avenues, and a beheaded bird was located off of Oxford Avenue and the high tide line, according to our source.

It’s all taking place, again in the same exact Princeton Avenue area today.

Here are photos from today, followed by photos from last year.

You decide.

