You simply cannot have the wonderful Atlantic City submarine sandwich … or, sub … without the world famous Atlantic City sub bread.

And, there are only two companies who are capable of making Atlantic City sub bread … Formica - Freitag Bakery and A. Rando Bakery.

Even “The Fab Four,” The Beatles (see above) have enjoyed a giant Atlantic City sub, made with Formica sub bread in 1964 … during The Beatles musical “British Invasion” in America.

The Beatles performed at the Atlantic City Convention Center on Sunday, August 30, 1964, a Steel Pier booking by the legendary George Hamid.

Formica Bakery was saved from ruination in 2022 by George Norcross, with his $ 5 million infusion of cash in the business.

It has been rebranded as Formica-Freitag Bakery and it now has 106 years of continuous service.

A. Rando Bakery opened for business in 1909, under the banner that reads:

“Baking Good Stuff since 1909”

For Rando Bakery, that’s more than 115 years continuous service.

The Freitag Bakery is the oldest of them all, established in 1890 in Camden, New Jersey.

About 6 months ago, we caught-up with Frank Formica, who shared the following:

“It is all about the bread and relationships. Since biblical times breaking bread has been a staple in the history of mankind,” said Formica.

Formica-Freitag Bakery. formed with the vision to deliver "The Bread That Made Atlantic City Famous" nationwide.

Formica - Freitag worked for two years to perfect a fully baked, frozen Atlantic City Sub Bread … using the historic recipe of Francesco Formica, “we experimented, produced and perfected a 10-inch Atlantic City Sub bread that is fully baked and frozen,” said Formica.

“The recipe is enhanced with only "Clean Label" all natural and no allergen ingredients that give the product a 6-month frozen shelf life and once thawed a 2-day usability. And of course, the water source used in all recipes is exclusively from the nationally renowned Kirkwood-Cohansey Aquifer,” said Formica.

“During the testing phase, samples were sent to individuals and businesses nationwide, who already had a knowledge of Atlantic City Bread. The results were unanimous. Recipients could not believe their tongues; all reported it was the real deal, AC Bread.

Formica shared that “the highest compliment came from local sub shop owner legend Al Sacco, Sack-O subs: It was so good that I couldn't distinguish the taste and quality of the frozen bread thawed, from the fresh bread delivered,” said Formica.

Rando Bakery breaks it down on their website as follows:

“Par-bake our bread 50% with the opportunity for you to finish off the baking process by baking it in your oven at 425 degrees for 10 minutes. Unlike large national bakeries, we still hand-make our bread and rolls. We'll even customize a product for your business,” said Rando.

Rando also advises that restaurants throw away up to 40 percent of the bread that they purchase.

The par-baked bread lets you manage your consumption and save on waste.

Here are some nice Formica - Freitag Bakery and Rando Bakery photos:

