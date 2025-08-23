‘The Who’ Concert In Atlantic City, NJ, Is Postponed: Here’s Why

There was great excitement and enthusiasm about Roger Daltrey and “The Who” performing in Atlantic City, New Jersey, tomorrow night.

The concert has been postponed.

Postponed last Night In Philadelphia

Tomorrow night’s performance has been in doubt ever since “The Who” postponed last night’s performance in Philadelphia.

Last night’s performance was postponed due to illness, however, the band has not released which member was unable to perform.

The Xfinity Mobile Arena (formerly Wells Fargo Center) made the announcement hours before the show was scheduled to begin.

Atlantic City “The Who” Performance — Originally Scheduled For Saturday, August 23, 2025

Tomorrow night’s Atlantic City “The Who” performance was postponed earlier today. People are being asked to keep their tickets, because the expectation is that this concert will be rescheduled.

There is no official word about a new Atlantic City date at this time.

Daltrey, 81, and Pete Townshend, 80, are now octogenarians and remarkable regarding the current concert touring schedule … for what has been billed as their North American farewell tour.

Daltrey & Townshend Both Performed At The Original Woodstock Festival in 1969

Here is a link to a previous article they’ve wrote about the Woodstock music festival.

Read More: 55 Years Ago, Atlantic City, NJ Had 3 Days of Music For The Ages

Remaining “The Who” North American Touring Scheduled

“The Who” will play 16 North American cities on this farewell tour, including:

Boston.

New York City.

Toronto, Canada.

Los Angeles, among other dates.

The tour will end on September 28, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The tour began in Florida.

Here Are Some Great Sights Of Atlantic City

Visit Atlantic City photo. Visit Atlantic City photo. loading...

Google Maps photo. Google Maps photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Don Hurley photo. Don Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

SOURCE: Live Nation Social Media & The Xfinity Mobile Arena, statement regarding last night’s postponement in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania..

Atlantic City's Firsts Throughout History Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley