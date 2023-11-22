The Most Underrated Cheesesteak Sub In The Atlantic City, NJ Area

We are very fortunate to have so many fantastic sub shops in the Atlantic City, New Jersey area.

Of course there’s the legendary White House Sub Shop, Dinos Sub Shop, Sugar Hill Inn, Pete’s Sub Shop, Tony Baloney’s, Vic’s Sub Shop and many other great sub shops.

Recently, at the spur of the moment, I ordered a cheesesteak sub, with light oil and tomato from the Atlantic City Sub Shops on Tilton Road in Egg Harbor Township.

It was perfect in every way.

First, meet the very nice person who made my cheesesteak sub:

Full disclosure, Pete’s Sub Shop is my regular “go to” sub shop.

I was picking up some things at The Produce Junction and The Atlantic City Sub Shops just started calling my name.

Like an irresistible magnetic pull, I went inside and immediately saw a Facebook Friend and the legendary Willie Gainer, Jr. who has owned and operated his Atlantic City flower shop for more than 50 years.

We took this selfie together:

While we waited for our subs to be prepared, Willie and I had a great conversation about Atlantic City and his 50-plus years as a florist.

I had a great experience before even getting my sub.

Now, for my critique of The Atlantic City Sub Shops with regards to the quality of my cheesesteak sub.

The Atlantic City Sub Bread was the freshest that I’ve ever had. What a difference that makes. The taste and texture of the steak was perfect … tender and delicious.

The provolone cheese, light oil and the tomato … everything was spot on.

My great experience reminded me that The Atlantic City Sub Shops offers the most underrated cheesesteak sub in the Atlantic City area.

Bon appétit.

