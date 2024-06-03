The Mayor of Atlantic City, NJ is Known as ‘Party Marty’

Marty Smsll photo via Facebook.

You only turn 50 once. So, I’ll never take that away from anyone … even the embattled Atlantic City, New Jersey Mayor Marty Small.

Small is a very bad Mayor of such a great and important city.

However, to be fair … Marty knows how to throw a party, especially when it is for himself.

It’s why Small is widely known around Atlantic City circles as “Party Marty.”

Before Small became Mayor, but, while he was a sitting Atlantic City Councilman … Small threw his annual “Marty Small Black & White Ball.”

This past Friday, May 31, 2024, at ACX1 Studios, (the former Ocean One Mall & Pier Shops at Caesars), Small threw a party called:

”This Is Black Excellence.”

Michelle Griffin, who was hired by Small to run the Atlantic City ex-offenders program, created 3 large backdrop set designs for the “Marty Small Birthday Party.”

Michele Griffin via Facebook.
Here are the 3 large pieces made by Griffin:

Michele Griffin photo via Facebook.
We have learned that Small will be throwing another party at ACX1 Studios on July 6, 2024.

Rob Schwartz at ACX1 Studios is a hard-working, great guy, who is trying to put the former Ocean One Mall, also formerly known as The Pier Shops at Caesars … back on the map.

I do not know if Schwartz had any significant involvement in Smalls’ latest “Marty Party.”

Some have been saying it … many more have been thinking it … With  Marty and La’Quetta Small each facing serious child abuse criminal charges … That now might not be the best time to throw a party for yourself.

This didn’t apply to Marty Small, who had not one … but, two parties this past Friday.

It would seem as though “Party Marty” is quite busy trying to earn his nickname.

MARTY SMALL is criminally charged with:

  • 2nd degree endangering the welfare of a child.
  • 3rd degree aggravated assault
  • 3rd degree terroristic threats
  • disorderly persons simple assault.

LA'QUETTA SMALL is criminally charged with:

  • 2nd degree endangering the welfare of a child.
  • 3 separate counts of disorderly persons simple assault.

