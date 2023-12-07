The First New Apartment Building in Atlantic City, NJ In 55 Years

With all of the development in Atlantic City, New Jersey over the past half century, it’s hard to believe that there has not been a new apartment building constructed in the midtown section in 55 years.

That is about to change, as a ribbon cutting ceremony is set for Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 124 St. James Place in Atlantic City.

On hand will be the developer Pat Fasano, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, along with other community and business stakeholders.

Here is a rendering of what the project will look like:

William McLees Architecture. William McLees Architecture. loading...

The apartment amenities will include:

Central Air Conditioning

High Ceilings

Wood Plank Flooring

High-end Gallery Series Appliances

Quartz Countertops

Full-size Electrolux Laundry appliances

Great views of Atlantic City

Balcony

Free off-street parking

Here is a brief description about this new development:

Yet another milestone in development in the Atlantic City neighborhood formerly known as the Dead Zone-now celebrated as the new and vibrant Orange Loop. Developer Pat Fasano will cut the ribbon on the first newly constructed (not renovated) apartment building in Midtown Atlantic City. The last new apartment building in that distict was the Renaisance in 1968-which Fasano is currently renovating for more apartments. The James apartment building is located one block from the Atlantic Ocean and just steps to great restaurants and bars along Tennessee and New York Avenues and St. James.

There are 8 apartments available, with different layouts.

It will be located just one block from the Atlantic Ocean, where it’s being marketed as:

“Great location if you work in Atlantic City and an easy commute to Stockton University, the Tech Center at the Atlantic City Airport, Shore Memorial Hospital and other locations throughout Atlantic county.”

SOURCE : Lisa Johnson Communications.

Atlantic City's Firsts Throughout History Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley

Atlantic City Area: Readers Share Favorite Childhood Memories Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley